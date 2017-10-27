Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Houston Astros Live Stream — Watch Game 3 Of The MLB’s World Series

It’s war. The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to Texas to battle the Houston Astros in game 3 of the 2017 World Series. Catch every strikeout in this epic series online beginning Oct. 27th, at 8pm EST right here!

This series is crazy. The National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas for game 3 in the best of 7 World Series of baseball against the American League’s best Houston Astros. These teams are coming off one of the most spectacular games in the history of the MLB. Game 2 saw the Astros beat the Dodgers in Los Angeles after a combined 8 home runs for both teams, several lead changes and 11 innings of ball. With the series tied 1-1, after the Dodgers won game 1, the series is headed back to Houston for the first of 3 games where anything can happen. Baseball fans are not going to want to miss a single out in this game so be sure to watch all the action online here. WATCH Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Houston Astros LIVE STREAM Here Via FOX Sports.

Game 3 will feature right-hander Yu Darvish for the Dodgers and Lance McCullers Jr., also a rightie, for the Astros. These guys are going to have to work around some of the most explosive offenses in baseball. Game 2 saw home runs from tongue-wagging Yasiel Puig, Corey Seager, Joc Pederson and Charlie Culberson for the Dodgers. The Astros blasted the long ball too with dingers from Jose Altuve, Marwin Gonzalez, Carlos Correa and the game winner by George Springer. Whew, that was a record-setting night of 8 World Series balls hit out of the park. Could game 3 be equally impressive or will pitching dominate as fans get another low-scoring, quick game as we saw in the under 3 hour game one in this series? Watch and find out!

