‘The Walking Dead’ EP Teases ‘All Out War’ Ahead & How Long The Show Will Last

Gale Anne Hurd, 62, was thrilled to talk about The Walking Dead‘s eighth season with HollywoodLife.com on the red carpet premiere on Sunday, October 22 in Los Angeles, California. We asked her about the looming all out war, which hit the ground running in the season premiere that very night, and the executive producer promised the action wouldn’t slow down any time soon. “It’s an all out war! It is not going to be over soon,” Gale told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Phew! That’s very exciting news, even if it leaves us on the edge of our seats every Sunday night.

But what about TWD? The series just kicked off it’s eighth season and premiered it’s 100th episode, which is incredible — but how much longer can it possibly go on? “You know what I think it is, really, it is all down to the fans,” Gale explained. “If they are enjoying what we are doing and they want us to continue… You can kind of tell the relationship between the cast and crew, as with the fans, and we get as much from them as they do from us and it really is a question of what is it that they want and if they still want it we will keep doing it!” Um, yes, we definitely want them to keep doing it. And there’s hope that they will, especially since creator, Robert Kirkman, is still releasing new comics.

