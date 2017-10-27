Someone might want to fill Tristan Thompson in on the beef between Taylor Swift and members of the Kardashian family — because he just admitted to LOVING the 27-year-old’s music!

Tristan Thompson made a pretty unexpected confession during his interview on MTV's Total Request Live Oct. 26! "I definitely listen to Taylor Swift [before games]," he revealed. "I like to be relaxed before the game. I love hip-hop and rap to get me going, but I gotta be able to calm myself down, all the anxiety and all the stress. I gotta be able to relax. I listen to "Shake It Off" and a little "Bad Blood" for rivalries like Golden State." While we are SO HERE for Tristsan fanboy-ing over Taylor, we can't help but wonder if this might get a little awkward for him — after all, his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian's, sister, Kim Kardashian, has major beef with Tay.

The drama with Taylor and Kim technically dates back to Feb. 2016, with the release of Kanye West’s song, “Famous,” in which he rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor Swift might still have sex, I made that b**** famous.” At that point, Tay and Kanye had put their years-long feud behind them, but this reignited things once again. When the song came out, Kanye revealed that he had called Taylor to get her permission for the lyric, which she denied. Then, months later, Kim released videos of the phone call as proof. Still, Taylor pointed out that Kanye never made it clear that he’d be referring to her as a ‘b****’ on the track, and the battle lived on.

The singer then put out a song called “Look What You Made Me Do” in Aug. 2017, which is a clear shoutout to her haters, with direct messages to the feud in the lyrics and video. Soooo…does someone want to film Tristan in on all of this?!

