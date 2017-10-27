Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: The Promise He Made When He Gave Her His $55K Diamond Chain

As if gifting Kylie Jenner $55 grand in diamonds wasn’t enough, Travis Scott also made her a beautiful promise. We have the EXCLUSIVE details of his romantic message!

Travis Scott, 26, made his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 20, the happiest girl in the world when he presented her with some extravagant gifts. A private jet filled with roses. A $55,000 diamond chain that he gave to all the closest people in his life. And a promise to always be faithful, no matter the distance between them. It was such an incredible gesture!

“It was a big, emotional moment when Travis gave Kylie his chain,” a friend of Kylie’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was so sad about having to be away from him while he’s on tour. Travis is so sweet. he took off his chain right then and there and put it around her neck, and promised her that she has nothing to worry about. He swore to her that he’s always going to be there for her, and only her. He promised her that she can trust him to always be there for her and their baby.”

No, you’re crying! Kylie, who is allegedly pregnant with their baby, has been so, so worried about Travis being on the road so much. They’re both so busy and career-oriented. But Travis made it clear that she’s his #1 priority! Her reaction to what Travis told her was just what you’d think: utter awe. “Kylie melted when Travis gave her his chain. It was so spontaneous and sincere,” Kylie’s friend told us. “She’s barely taken it off ever since.” How sweet is that? Apparently, Kylie has something big in the works for how she can repay her boyfriend…

