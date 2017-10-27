The tension between Robert and Kathie is at an all-time high in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Lifetime’s ‘The Lost Wife of Robert Durst.’ The couple throws jab after jab at each other as their relationship hits its breaking point.

Robert (Daniel Gillies) is throwing away photos of a woman when Kathie (Katherine McPhee) walks into the kitchen and wonders what he’s up to. He says he’s just taking out the trash, but Kathie points out that the trash is empty. She’s immediately suspicious of Robert. Robert asks Kathie what she wants from him, and that sends her OFF. She wants spending money for her books, the subway, and food. “Why do I have to give you all the money?” he asks. “Why can’t you do any of this? Anything at all.” Kathie is baffled at what Robert is saying.

Robert begins walking towards the door, and Kathie isn’t letting him walk away without getting the last word in. “Bobby, you pretend that you’re nothing like your father,” she says to him. “You are exactly like him.” She leaves him stunned and standing in the doorway.

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst focuses on Robert’s often forgotten first wife. Kathie fell in love with the charming real estate heir, and soon found out that Robert was hiding a darkness inside of him. Kathie disappeared in 1982. She was never seen again. Robert is currently in jail awaiting trial for the murder of his close friend, journalist Susan Berman, and many still have questions about what happened to Kathie, who was officially declared dead after 35 years in April 2017. Robert, who is the center of the HBO miniseries The Jinx, has never been charged in his former wife’s disappearance, but he’s still the only suspect.

The Lifetime movie, based on the book A Deadly Secret: The Bizarre and Chilling Story of Robert Durst by investigative journalist Matt Birkbeck, will explore what may have happened between Robert and Kathie. The Lost Wife of Robert Durst premieres November 4th at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

