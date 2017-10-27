Arie Luyendyk Makes ‘Bachelor’ Fans Cringe With This Painful To Watch Halloween Promo

Did anyone order a Bachelor with extra cheese? Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Halloween-themed promo is so hokey (but adorable!) that it’s hard to look away! Check out ‘The Bachelor’ spot here!

Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, just made moves to become the new David S. Pumpkins with a bizarre, yet charming Halloween promo for The Bachelor. The handsome new Bachelor starred in a seconds-long, sugary sweet commercial for the reality show, just in time for the holiday! Playing off his “Kissing Bandit” nickname from his season of The Bachelorette, Arie donned a black eye mask while holding out a rose. “Trick or me?”, he asked, assumedly addressing the dozens of women whom he’ll try to woo this season on The Bachelor. Yes, you’ve got it right: Arie’s the treat everyone wants this Halloween!

Despite being so short, we’ve got about a million questions about this delightful promo. Mainly, what’s with single pumpkin perched on a pillar? Arie’s in an all-white room, so the column gets lost in the background. It kind of looks like the candy basket has sprouted leafy legs and is hanging around, hoping to get that final rose from the Bachelor. We’re confused, but we’re into it. Things get a little muddier when the pumpkin-friend disappears, leaving behind three Aries in its wake. Cue a burst of lightning, transitioning Arie giving so many kisses to the camera. This is truly the Bachelor-themed content we’re looking for.

Some Bachelor fans somehow weren’t feeling the promo, which is shocking. This thing may be cheesy, but it’s pretty perfect. They freaked out on Twitter over it. Seriously, these are so funny:

This looks hella cheesy just from the picture pic.twitter.com/r8Q01uoRfO — Ashley (@Gyllenhaalic15) October 27, 2017

HollywoodLifers, did you like Arie’s Halloween promo, or did you think it was too silly? Let us know!