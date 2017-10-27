‘Teen Mom’ Briana DeJesus Squashes Javi Marroquin Dating Rumors After He Confirms Romance

Are they are aren’t they? Just days after ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Javi Marroquin revealed he’s dating his co-star, Briana DeJesus, she came forward and denied any sort of romance.

Well, this is awkward! There may or may not be a new Teen Mom romance going on, as Javi Marroquin, 24, recently revealed he’s dating his co-star, Briana DeJesus, 23. But when she was asked about dating Javi, she told E! News, “Nothing is going on.” Um, what? Is she just playing coy, or was Javi lying? He specifically told PEOPLE, “We are dating. We’ve been friends for a while and we weren’t in a rush,” so this is now incredibly confusing. And to make matters worse, Briana’s rep further told E! News that she and Javi are “just friends.”

Following the reveal, Briana then took to Twitter to say, “about to change my number and go ghost cause this is unreal.” It sounds like she’s tired of people asking about her possible relationship with Javi. But if she really feels this way, then why do she and Javi keep posting coupley pics on social media? For example, Javi used the hashtag #Bae in a picture he posted of him and Briana, and she called him the same thing in a tweet that she has since deleted. Oh, and did we mention that her Twitter profile picture features Javi? #Couplevibes.

Anyway, as you may or may not know, Javi was previously married to fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. They got married in 2012, and birthed a son (Lincoln), but divorced just a few years later. He also served a stepfather to Kailyn’s son Isaac, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera. Meanwhile, Briana just gave birth to her second daughter, Stella. She has another daughter, Nova, whom she shares with an ex.

