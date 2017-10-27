Singer Teddy Geiger Reveals He’s Transitioning: ‘This Is Who I Have Been For A Long Time’

Teddy Geiger made a brave confession to the world on Oct. 27, revealing that he’s transitioning into a woman. When a fan questioned his changing appearance, the ‘For You I Will’ singer made his announcement.

Teddy Geiger, 29, is ready to share his truth. The “For You I Will” singer no longer wanted to keep his big news a secret, revealing to the world that he’s begun the process of transitioning into a woman with a brave announcement on Oct. 27. A fan questioned why he looks so different and Teddy decided to use the inquiry as an opportunity. “Okay…because you asked nicely…I am transitioning,” he wrote. “I started talking about it with a couple of close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all ya’ll. So here goes. Love it or hate it, this is who I’ve been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee.” See pics of Teddy before his transition, here.

Fans began flooding his page with supportive comments, applauding him for being so fearless with his confession. “Incredibly happy you shared this and are finding your path to become your true self. please let us know your pronouns! all the love and support this is great/emotional process! 💕,” one adoring follower wrote. Another sweetly chimed in, “Well done to people like you who are not afraid and love themselves for who the may be 💖😘.” Teddy was clearly overwhelmed by the heartfelt remarks and amount of support, taking to Instagram with a new photo of himself resting peacefully, captioned: “Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends. 💖💖💖💖💖.”

Teddy has so much to look forward to, since he continues to make a name for himself. The crooner has enjoyed the success of his platinum hit “For You I Will” and he’s even worked with several A-list artists. Teddy’s helped pen huge songs for One Direction and Shawn Mendes, in addition to soundtracks for Fifty Shades Darker and Ghostbusters. He also appeared in 2008 flick The Rocker alongside Emma Stone. Now that Teddy’s exciting plans have officially been revealed, we can only imagine what else is in store!

