This is some crazy, sexy, cool news that you just don’t see every day. TLC’s T-Boz made her triumphant return to ‘Days Of Our Lives’ this week, and in one particular scene, she had us rolling on the floor. Find out why!

Several months after first appearing on Days Of Our Lives, TLC singer T-Boz, 47, made a return to the daytime soap earlier this week. Her character, Sheila, is now out of prison, but that’s not the only thing that excited us about seeing T-Boz back on our TV screens. In one particular scene, T-Boz’s character started telling another character to not go chasing waterfalls. Yes, really — she honestly recited lines from TLC’s most famous song ever, “Waterfalls,” and we’re living for it!

“Can I give you some advice?” Sheila asks another blonde character who’s in tears. “Should I stop you?” she asks before they both chuckle. And then, Sheila says, “No, probably not. But next time please don’t go chasing… well, just don’t bite off more than you can chew.” Obviously, she was going to finish her sentence by saying “Don’t go chasing waterfalls,” like the lyrics to TLC’s song say, but the writers probably thought it’d be funnier for her character to stop herself midway through the sentence. And they were right! In fact, people on Twitter are freaking out over this scene, and not in a bad way.

One Twitter user tweeted about T-Boz’s appearance and TLC reference before saying, “More people need to know this.” And he’s right — this is the best thing we’ve seen all week! So that’s why we’re sharing it with you, because as he said, “more people need to know this.”

