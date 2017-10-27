‘Stuck In The Middle’ Season 3 Kicking Off With A Christmas Movie — Watch First Promo

‘Stuck in the Middle’ season 3 is going to be AMAZING! HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that the Disney Channel show will start its new season with a one-hour movie! Watch the first promo now!

Are you ready to get into the holiday spirit? Stuck in the Middle will kick off season 3 with a Christmas movie this December, HollywoodLife.com can tell you EXCLUSIVELY. The one-hour movie event, titled Stuck at Christmas, follows the Diaz family as they try to meet up with their abuela for Christmas. Harley (Jenna Ortega) rallies her siblings and parents to take a trip to Florida to celebrate Christmas with their abuela, but in true Diaz fashion, things go awry. One rerouted flight, an unintended pit-stop and a damaged rockstar tour bus later, the Diazes find themselves stranded in a small town without phones, credit cards or money, where they must compete with the town residents in an “Iron Elf” competition to get their bus repaired and make it to Abuela’s in time for Christmas. Stuck at Christmas – The Movie will premiere Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel. The movie will also be available in the DisneyNOW app and VOD platforms.

Harley is going on quite the holiday adventure with her family for this Christmas movie. From the car breaking down to some airport shenanigans, it’s going to be awesome ride! Also, seeing Harley in a reindeer costume is just about the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen! This movie is going to be all kinds of cute.

Back in Aug. 2017, Stuck in the Middle was renewed for a third season, along with BUNK’D and Walk the Prank. The series also stars Isaak Presley as Ethan, Ronni Hawk as Rachel, Kayla Maisonet as Georgie, Nicolas Bechtel as Lewie, Malachi Barton as “Beast,” Ariana Greenblatt as Daphne, Cerina Vincent as Suzy, and Joe Nieves as Tom.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Stuck In The Middle movie? Let us know!