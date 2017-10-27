‘Stranger Things’ Star Charlie Heaton Allegedly Caught With Cocaine At Airport

Oh no! ‘Stranger Things’ star Charlie Heaton was reportedly denied access to the US on Oct. 21, when he was allegedly caught with cocaine at the airport. Could his future on the show be in jeopardy?

Talk about awkward timing! Just days before Season 2 of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix, one of the series’ stars — Charlie Heaton — was reportedly denied access to the US when the 23-year-old was allegedly caught with cocaine at a Los Angeles airport on Oct. 21, according to Daily Mail. The British was actually flying to America to attend the season two launch party, but sniffer dogs caught him with the substance, the report further explains. He was then back to London, where he had flown from just hours before, according to The Sun. So that’s why he was missing from the premiere of the Netflix series on Thursday, Oct. 26.

It’s a sad situation for many reasons. Aside from the obvious, it has now become a worry that Charlie could potentially be barred from entering the US anytime in the future, meaning it may become an issue when production for Season 3 of Stranger Things begins. His future with the series could be in jeopardy. “He was not arrested. He was held at the airport for a while and then put back on a plane to London that night. If you are a foreign national and it is a large amount of drugs you may be charged. But if it is personal use, the consequences are that you will not be allowed in to the country. US law is very strict on this,” a source told the news outlet.

Charlie Heaton plays Jonathan Byers in the sci-fi show. Watch the trailer for Season 2 below!

