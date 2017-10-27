‘Stranger Things’ Introduces Another Number: Meet Eleven’s [SPOILER]

Spoiler alert! ‘Stranger Things’ revealed a new character that sent our beloved Eleven on a tailspin of trouble that no one saw coming.

This is your last chance, Stranger Things fans! If you haven’t started season two and don’t want to be spoiled, you should probably stop reading this. Like right now. Okay, that’s it — season two has finally given us another number! In the opening sequence we met 008, aka Kali, who 011 eventually reunites with in episode seven. Things got a little confusing with the two of them, so we’re going to break down EXACTLY what happens with Kali and Eleven for you!

We first meet Kali at the very beginning of season two. She’s part of a group of thugs committing a heist who get involved in a crazy police chase, and we find out that Kali is 008 when she uses her powers to cause a police cruiser to crash. Then we don’t see or hear anything about Kali/008 until episode six when Eleven goes to find her mom, Terry. Eleven is able to connect with Terry in the black in-between space, and it’s there that Terry shows Eleven flashbacks of what happened to her. In one flashback, Terry tries to kidnap a toddler-aged Eleven from where she’s being held “captive” as “011” and we see Eleven playing with Kali, aka 008. They knew each other!

Eleven goes to Chicago to find Kali after using her powers to locate her, and when they reunite they immediately bond as “sisters”. Just when you think that Kali genuinely cares about having Eleven in her life, we see her telling her thug buddies that her newfound sister can now help them in future heists. Later they bring Eleven on board by telling her that they go after the bad guys who forced them to be the outcasts that they are. They even let Eleven pick their next victim, and she chooses one of the guys she remembers seeing hurting “mama” in one of the flashbacks. Eleven follows Kali’s lead, and they track down the guy inside his home.

Right before Eleven goes to kill the guy, he reveals that Brenner — aka Papa — is still alive. Eleven uses her power to strangle him to death without even touching him, but something makes her hesitate and stop. She spots a picture of the man with his two daughters, and at the same time the rest of the thugs find the two girls hiding in a bedroom in the apartment. Eleven refuses to go through with killing the man so Kali goes to do it, but Eleven uses her powers to fling the gun out of a window to save his life.

Once they are back at their hideout Kali uses her powers to make Eleven see Brenner, trying to inspire her to keep fighting. It doesn’t work. The hideout is swarmed by police, and as the group is getting away Eleven says her goodbyes to her sister, Kali, so that she can return to Hawkins and save Hopper, Mike and her friends. Despite trying to use Eleven for her powers, Kali is heartbroken by her decision to leave — which leaves us wondering if we’ll see her again in the future.

