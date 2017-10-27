Simon Cowell Rushed To The Hospital & Seen Leaving Home In Stretcher — Is He Ok?

This looks serious. An ambulance rushed Simon Cowell to the hospital on Oct. 27 after the ‘AGT’ judge fell down a flight of stairs. We hope he’s alright! Get the details here.

Oh no! Simon Cowell, 58, was hurried to the emergency room after tumbling down a staircase in the middle of the night on Oct. 27. He woke up in his London home in the early hours of the morning, before he tried to head downstairs for a glass of milk, TMZ reported. He felt dizzy before he fainted and fell down the stairs. When paramedics arrived, Simon was placed in a neck brace, and neighbors looked on as he was placed into the back of the ambulance on a stretcher.

Simon is currently still in the hospital in stable condition. A CAT scan reportedly has already been performed, but doctors are looking to do more tests on the America’s Got Talent judge. Simon’s girlfriend Lauren Silverman was visiting her son in New York when the incident took place, but caught a flight back to the UK to be with Simon. The couple have a 3-year-old child together named Eric.

The accident occurred only a day before the first live show of X Factor U.K. season 14. While his health obviously takes precedence, we’re wondering how this unfortunate circumstance might affect his duties as a judge on the show. Simon’s been judging competition shows since his stint on American Idol, and he takes a serious interest in the competitors, most notably when he signed One Direction to his record label, Syco Records after the group placed third in the show’s seventh season. Most recently, Simon’s been in awe of America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer, 12. He recently gushed to us about the child ventriloquist on Sept. 21. “I do believe with Darci, when I watched it back, she was the one I would say who brought something so few people could do, let alone at that age,” Simon told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after the season 12 finale. We’re hoping Simon has a speedy recovering and gets back on the judges’ panel soon!

