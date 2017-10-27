In her first TV interview since having a kidney transplant, Selena Gomez gets emotional while recalling how her donor and best friend, Francia Raisa, literally ‘saved’ her life. Watch the clip here.

Selena Gomez’s Today Show interview with Francia Raisa will air in two parts on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, but NBC released the first sneak peek clip on Oct. 27. From the 30 seconds we’ve now seen, it’s clear that emotions will definitely be running high during the Q&A, as Sel can be seen wiping a tear away from her eye while discussing her life-saving kidney transplant. “My kidneys were just done. That was it,” Selena tells Savannah Guthrie in the clip. “And I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. That was the day, when I came home when I found out, and she volunteered and did it.” At that point, the morning show host adds, “You feel that Francia saved your life,” to which the 25-year-old proudly responds, “Because she did. That’s it.”

In September, Selena shocked fans by revealing on Instagram that Lupus had sent her kidneys into failure, and explaining that she had a secret kidney transplant over the summer. “It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” she wrote. ‘I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon, my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.’ Now, it finally seems like the time is right for Sel to share her story, and it looks like she’s also starting to make a big career comeback, as well — she’ll be giving her first post-surgery performance at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19.

Actually, this will be the singer’s first time taking the stage in more than a year. She cancelled her Revival tour at the end of Aug. 2016 to enter a three-month treatment program, and although she’s released some songs since then, she has not given a public performance just yet. We can’t wait to see what she comes up with!

