Selena Gomez ‘Would Love To Collab’ With The Weeknd & More — But What About With Justin?

Still listening to Selena Gomez, 25, and Marshmello‘s, 20, insane collab “Wolves“?! So are we! This amazing track has our mind spinning with all the other collabs we’d love to see the songstress take on! I mean, who wouldn’t love to see her do a duet with her real-life fella The Weeknd, 27! Well get excited because our sources have some juicy details on which of Sel’s friends are on her wish list for upcoming collaborations! Check out more photos of Selena strutting her stuff right here!

“Selena would love to collaborate with almost all of her closest friends,” a source close to Selena shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “At the top of her list, she is eager to work on a track with her boyfriend The Weeknd. Beyond that, she loves the music of Demi Lovato and even Ed Sheeran. She is surprised that after all these years as besties she has never worked on a song with Taylor [Swift] but she would love to eventually do that. The one person she is not rushing into the studio with is her ex Justin [Bieber]. They are cool and they are in a good place so Selena wants to keep it that way. Doing a track with Justin might drudge up old emotions and Selena is in no hurry to go back down that road.” Say it ain’t so! Guess this dream collab will have to wait.

As we previously reported, Sel broke down in tears during a new interview on the Today Show in which she thanked her friend Francia Raisa, 29, for saving her life by giving up a kidney. “My kidneys were just done. That was it,” Selena told Savannah Guthrie, referring to battle with lupus. “And I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. That was the day, when I came home when I found out, and she volunteered and did it.” Talk about brave!

