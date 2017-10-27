Rihanna Looks Stunning With Electric Blue Eye Makeup On ‘VOGUE’ Arabia

To quote Taylor Swift, ‘you’re gorgeous!’ RiRi looks like a queen on the cover of VOGUE Arabia’s November issue. See more pics of the stunning shoot below!

“Cover of @VOGUEARABIA on stands Nov. 1st!!” Rihanna tweeted on Oct. 27. Isamaya Ffrench did her gorgeous makeup. The main cover image shows off her eyes with dramatic, electric blue eyeshadow. It’s most likely from her Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection palette, which contains 14 stunning shades, and bold colors like blue, yellow, green and red. The colors are super pigmented with a ton of shimmer! They are seriously spectacular! Her lips were pretty nude and neutral, letting her sexy eyes steal the show. Her skin looks perfect as well. Her longtime hairstylist Yusef styled her hair and called her “our modern day Queen Nefertiti,” referencing the Egyptian queen. Her hair was shiny and in loose waves, with gorgeous auburn highlights really framing her face.

The stunning spread was shot by New York-based photographer Greg Kadel. The concept and styling was done by Anya Ziourova, who tagged Gucci as a brand she used in the shoot. Her manicure was done by Jenny Longworth. Everything about the images scream “royalty” and we already know RiRi is a queen, so it’s perfect! On one cover, Rihanna’s wearing a stunning snakeskin jacket. In another shot, she’s rocking a ruffled top with high neckline. Her smoldering gaze is perfection!

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line has finally come to market with rave reviews. Fans and editors alike are obsessed. I personally love the Killawatt Highlighters and the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer.





HollywoodLifers, do you love Rihanna on VOGUE Arabia?