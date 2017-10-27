Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane Makes Her Solo Debut With Hot New Track ‘Boom Boom’

Another member of Fifth Harmony is spreading her solo wings! Yes, Dinah Jane is the latest to branch out, and we’re so here for it. Listen to her team up with Daddy Yankee, French Montana and RedOne on ‘Boom Boom!’

Talk about a star-studded lineup! Dinah Jane, 20, has collaborated with producer RedOne, 45, French Montana, 32, and Daddy Yankee, 40, for an epic new song called “Boom Boom” (Oct. 27). “My first official collab with yours truly, @redone @daddyyankee @frenchmontana #BOOMBOOM honored to be apart of your journey Red! This is one hell of a record y’all,” Dinah gushed on Instagram. You can listen to it below!

Of course, the release comes just days after news broke that Normani Kordei, 21, signed a solo deal. Don’t worry — Dinah is still committed to Fifth Harmony, and is simply following in the footsteps of Ally Brooke, 24, who also lent her voice to Lost Kings‘ “Look At Us Now” earlier this year! See more pics of Dinah and Fifth Harmony here.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Boom Boom?” Tell us if you love it — and if you think Dinah did a great job!