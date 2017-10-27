Paris Jackson Defends Her Choice To Not Shave By Flaunting Her Hairy Legs On Instagram

Paris Jackson is all about being as natural as possible, and that includes not shaving her legs or armpits. She’s flaunting her hairy limbs and is super proud in a brand new pic.

Wow! If you showed this pic to any of your friends and asked them who these super hairy legs belonged to, chances are they wouldn’t believe these come from stunning Paris Jackson. The 19-year-old loves being her most natural self, and not only does that include her fondness for hanging out naked, it also includes letting her body hair grow freely! In a new Instagram pic posted on Oct. 26, she’s flaunting her unshaven gams with total pride, showing off her legs from mid-calf down and it looks like she hasn’t seen a razor in months!

Paris’ feet are hairless and display one of her many tattoos thanks for a comfy pair of recreational sandals. She’s rocking chipped toe nail polish, a silver toe ring and and an ankle bracelet. She’s got such a hippy, au natural vibe about her that all of that leg hair and lack of a pedicure really doesn’t seem that shocking anymore. She even bragged about vying with her older brother Prince Michael, 20, about who can grow the longest body hair. The model/actress captioned a similar pic of her hairy legs earlier this summer with, “If you’re not competing with your brother over who can grow longer leg hair wyed,” she joked.

She continues to give zero F’s about what fans think of her hygiene, as she’s disabled the comments to her hairy leg pic. The blue-eyed stunner showed off how she lets ALL of her body hair grow naturally, rocking full armpits at the 2017 VMAs in August. At the time so many fans freaked out that she would flaunt pit hair so freely, and she had to just laugh it off. “I didn’t realize that people were going to get so upset over my armpit hair,” she said on her Instagram stories after the topic blew up on social media. “I didn’t realize that was such an issue. It is so funny.” See pics of other celebs who flaunt their armpit hair, here.

Michael Jackson’s only daughter added, “People are really mad. I wish I could post some of these responses. You can just tell how angry and infuriated these people are…I love hair, and sweat, and BO. I f–king love it, I think it’s great. Some people think that it’s like super disgusting, especially on girls, but every human body does it. It’s natural. Get over it.” Way to tell ’em girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Paris not shaving her armpits or legs? Sexy and natural or super gross?