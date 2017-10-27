Nicki Minaj Vs. Keyshia Ka’oir’s Fashion Face-Off: Which Star Slayed The Skin-Baring Gown?

Someone call the fashion police! Both Nicki Minaj and Keyshia Ka’oir were caught in the same black dress with gold cut-outs and we need your help! Cast your vote for the star who wore it best!

Red alert — It’s time for a fashion face-off! This week’s showdown is between the stunning Keyshia Ka’oir, 32, and the fierce Nicki Minaj, 34! Keyshia stepped out today, Oct. 27, in a black, curve-hugging, Alexander McQueen gown for her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. She looked timeless in the floor-length number with sporadic, gold cut-outs. And, while we admired her gorgeous look, we couldn’t help but think, “Where have we seen this before?”

Oh yes, that’s right… we watched Nicki Minaj rock the same LBD just last month! The Pinkprint rapper donned the McQueen gown in the beginning of Sept., and documented it on Instagram in a series of candid shots. Nicki — who’s known to rock McQueen dresses — looked just as beautiful in the long-sleeve dress, with her hair poker straight against her killer highlighter. But, as always, we need your help deciding which star wins the fashion battle! Get a better look, below!

While Keyshia and Nicki rocked the same outfit, they added their own individual style to the look. Keyshia added a thin necklace to her gown, while Nicki chose to wear a pair of earrings, only. Keyshia also opted for a half up, half down do’ with bouncy curls; while Nicki rocked her signature long, straight hair.

Both stunning stars wore open-toe stilettos. Their makeup appeared similar with both fierce females donning killer contour and dark eyes. And, we have to say, they SLAYED! So, what’re your thoughts? Who owned the McQueen number? Tell us in the comments!

Keyshia and Nicki were also caught in the same red Givenchy FW 17-18 jumpsuit, as seen here! It looks like these two have more in common than we thought!

HollywoodLifers, who wore it better? Tell us!