NeNe Leakes Pokes Fun At Kim Zolciak Cockroach Drama With Epic Costume For Halloween

The ‘RHOA’ cast celebrated Halloween with a finale party on Oct. 26, and NeNe Leakes completely SLAYED the night by joking about her feud with Kim Zolciak through her costume. See it here!

For the Real Housewives of Atlanta Halloween party, NeNe Leakes dressed up as an employee for “pest control,” while her husband, Gregg Leakes, wore a full-on cockroach outfit. The concept may seem kind of weird, at first glance, but if you know the background, it’s actually hilarious! Earlier this month, NeNe got into a very public fight with her castmate, Kim Zolciak, which all started when she accused the Don’t Be Tardy star of purposely leaking a video that appeared to show a cockroach crawling across NeNe’s bathroom floor. It escalated majorly from there, but clearly, the reality star is ready to laugh about it now, even if she hasn’t made up with Kim.

In NeNe’s initial rant against Kim and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, she slammed the blonde beauties as “racists,” which is the part that really irked Kim. In fact, she even reportedly had her lawyer send a threatening letter to NeNe, demanding she retract the comments about racism and issue a public apology. So far, that hasn’t happened, and it’s unclear if the ladies have buried the hatchet. Of course, Kim was also at the Halloween party, but she made no reference to the fight with her look. Instead, she and hubby, Kroy Biermann, dressed as a playboy bunny and Hugh Hefner.

It looks like we’re going to see the rest of how the drama between NeNe and Kim really played out on RHOA! However, it might not be for a few months — season 10 premieres on Nov. 5, and the women just filmed the finale at the Halloween party. We’ll be waiting!

