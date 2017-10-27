This ‘Stranger Things’ Star Just Got A Major Hair Makeover

New cut and color, no problem! ‘Stranger Things’ star Natalia Dyer showed off her major makeover at the ‘Stranger Things’ season two premiere on October 26. See her gorgeous new look below!

The Stranger Things season two premiere gave us some beauty realness! Millie Bobby Brown showed up with a major makeover, showing off a mature hairstyle and dark lipstick, and then we got ANOTHER makeover from Natalia Dyer! Her lightened locks and new bangs are super cute! Hairstylist Marc Mena told us about the inspiration for her cute style: “Since Natalia has a whole new look with lightened blonde locks and bangs, we wanted to really feature her new style. We decide to curl her bangs in a unique way, making edgy waves to play off of her feminine Christopher Kane dress.”

Here is exactly what Marc did to get that tousled, sexy style:

“1. First, I prepped her hair with the Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray

2. Next, I used the Kerastase Mousse Bouffante to add volume through the hair and at root

3. Starting with her bangs, I used a baby flat iron instead of a curling iron to create waves instead of traditional curls. With the flat iron, I curled the hair from the shaft down, twisting the hair down

4. To curl the rest of her hair, I love the Keratin Complex Transformer Interchangeable Styling Rod, and used the ¾ inch wand. I rotated the curl direction to create texture and left the ends straight

5. Once I was done curling, I used the Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo throughout to distress hair, and used my fingers to comb through

6. Now that the hair was prepped, I pulled her hair into a low and loose pony, securing with my new favorite hair accessory, Sylvain Le Hen Hair Design Access

7. To finish her look, I teased the bottom of the pony to create additional texture using the Balmain Session Spray Strong.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Natalia Dyer’s Stranger Things hair makeover?