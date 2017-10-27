Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Grown Up With New Straight Hair At ‘Stranger Things’ Premiere

Who’s that girl!? Wow, Millie Bobby Brown is only 13 years old, but she showed off her mature new look at the ‘Stranger Things’ premiere, wearing black leather and dark lipstick!

Millie Bobby Brown, 13, celebrated the second season of her hit show Stranger Things in Los Angeles on October 26, and we barely recognized her! She was a far cry was her character Eleven, who rocks a buzz-cut and no makeup on the show. She looked so different and grown up. It’s hard to believe she’s barely a teenager! Her dark makeup and frizz-free hair was perfect for fall. Her black leather dress was a stark contrast to the strapless, tulle princess dress by Calvin Klein she wore at the Emmys on September 17. Her makeup is typically very light and natural, but she amped it up for the Stranger Things premiere, just in time for Halloween. Spooky!

It looks like Millie got a new haircut with layers in the front. It was styled in a center party, and so sleek and straight. Totally frizz free! Her makeup was dark and dramatic, but still age appropriate. She rocked a brick-colored lipstick and eyeliner all around her eyes. Her cheeks were contoured with a gorgeous blush. It’s going to be so fun watching Millie grow up in the public eye. Seeing her fashion and beauty change as she gets older will surely be fascinating! See the dramatic before and after below — and these two pics were only a month apart! We can’t wait to see what she wears next!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things premiere hair and makeup?