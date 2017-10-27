Border Patrol Detains Mexican Girl, 10, After Emergency Surgery & People Are Outraged

As soon as a young Mexican girl with cerebral palsy came out of surgery, she was detained for being in the U.S. illegally. The craziest part is that she entered the country a decade ago & could now be deported!

Some people are up in arms over 10-year-old Rosa Maria Hernandez being detained by Border Patrol after coming out of an emergency surgery in Texas. The child, who has cerebral palsy, entered the United States from Mexico without permission a decade ago and is now facing possible deportation! Rosa’s illegal status was discovered after she had to go through a Border Patrol checkpoint in South Texas for emergency gallbladder surgery, according to Leticia Gonzalez, an attorney for the Hernandez family. Now, immigration advocates are protesting the young girl’s case, saying Border Patrol should show more discretion in the cases of sick children who are illegally in the U.S. but need medical treatment. Click here to see pics of Mexico after the earthquake hit earlier this year.

Leticia, who spoke on Oct. 26 about Rosa’s case, revealed her client went to a children’s hospital in Corpus Christi in order to receive medical attention. A cousin of hers took her to the hospital, and to get there from the Texas border city of Laredo, they had to travel about 150 miles. On the way, they passed through one of several Border Patrol checkpoints that are set up in South Texas. And while the Border Patrol agents did allow Rosa and her cousin to pass, they followed their car all the way to the hospital. Once at the medical facility, agents kept a close watch on the 10-year-old — not even letting Rosa’s family member close the door to their hospital room.

As soon as her surgery was over, Rosa was then escorted to a federal facility for unaccompanied minors who are in the U.S. illegally. The facility, which Rosa is being held in “indefinitely,” is located another 140 miles away in San Antonio. “They just refused to allow the child to go home,” Leticia said. It could apparently be several weeks before Rosa is released. And even if they do release her, she will have to undergo processing and could end up being deported. “They’re treating her like a hardened convict,” U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said of the situation.

A 10 year old Mexican girl came out of a hospital from a surgery & is arrested for being illegal in the U.S. What the hell is wrong with you — Rebe (@rebekahgomezz) October 25, 2017

On the other hand, Border Patrol maintains that they made the right move. In a statement, the organization said they’re “committed to enforcing the immigration laws of this nation.” Many people are completely outraged though, especially considering Rosa is just a child. On top of that, she has a disability. Her lawyer explained that Rosa has “difficulty understanding exactly what’s taking place” and is closer in development to a four or five-year-old child.

Rosa came to the U.S. back in 2007 with her parents, when she was just a newborn. Both her mom and dad are currently in the country illegally. A major reason for coming over was to seek better medical treatment for their daughter’s cerebral palsy. The reason they sent Rosa to the hospital with a cousin is because the cousin is a U.S. citizen and could successfully pass through any checkpoints.

