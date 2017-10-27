‘L&HH: NY’ Supertrailer — Remy Ma & Papoose Battle Over Baby Plans & More

Oh snap! The season 8 premiere of ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ is debuting Oct. 30, and we’ve got a sneak peek of all the drama. Remy Ma and Papoose will be returning, while sizzling new stars make a splash!

The wait is over! After months of anticipation, the season 8 premiere of Love & Hip Hop: New York is finally around the corner. This time around, they’ll be no shortage of drama and epic feuds, since plenty of fan-favorites are returning to the scene while other sizzling stars will be introduced in the epic supertrailer for the hit VH1 show. Remy Ma has been enjoying the fruits of her success, especially after winning Best Female Artist at the BET Awards. With her career on the rise, she’s battling with her hubby Papoose over when to start the IVF process, since he’s determined to start a family. “You’re just taking on more and more responsibilities,” he explains. “You didn’t honor what you said you were going to do.” Will she put her ambitions on hold? Click to see more pics from L&HH:NY right here.

Safaree Samuels is psyched to take over the Big Apple, especially since he “needed a break” from the Hollywood scene. He wants to find himself a natural, beautiful woman and it looks like cast newcomer Dreamdoll has already caught his eye. “I’m intrigued to say the least,” Safaree says, while spitting game at the sexy artist. However, his mom has entirely different plans since she wants him to settle down and stay away from “thots.” She wants to find his perfect match, but he’s not keen on that idea. Elsewhere, Latin star Anais is welcomed to the cast and the (married) Dominican songstress is ready to make a splash on the New York scene. Rich Dollaz is warned about her reputation since it’s claimed that “when it comes to her career, she’ll do anything,” but that doesn’t stop him from getting romantically involved!

It’s been a rough year for Yandy Smith-Harris, since she’s tried to keep positive while her husband Mendeecees remains in prison. As Yandy gears up to reignite her EGL brand and take her career to the next level, her beau is struggling to deal with his own woes since he’s waiting on a potential 2018 release. “I am putting all my energy into my children,” she explains. The two are struggling with trust issues and on top of that, his mother is causing a further rift between them! Fans can look forward to a totally new dynamic, since popular hip hop singer Lil Mo also joined the cast with her gold medal winning boxer & Welterweight champ husband, Karl Dargan. The couple is dealing with problems of their own, especially after their son finds salacious cheating rumors spreading about his dad all over the internet. Yikes!

There’s no shortage of tension between image consultant Jonathan Fernandez and R&B singer Trent Crews. The hot and cold pair can’t seem to get past their differences, while both trying to solidify their status and achieve their dreams. Get your popcorn ready, since Bianca Bonnie is back and she’s not letting anybody come for her throne — especially Brittney Taylor. The ladies get in a heated cat fight while fighting for the top spot, proving the claws are definitely coming out! Rich also gets caught up in the drama, but he’s got more important things to focus on after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. “I don’t want to lose my son,” his mother cries.

Even MariahLynn is staying on her grind, gearing up for the release of more music. Now, she’s head over heals about her boyfriend James R, but her friends worry that he’s a real “opportunist.” When another woman comes in the picture, MariahLynn has zero issues taking her down. To no surprise, Power 105.1’s DJ Self has big plans with his Gwinin Entertainment empire, since smoldering newcomer DreamDoll is now on the roster. Meanwhile, Snoop is ready to find the woman of her dreams and Juju plans to recruit some of her famous L&HH:New York co-stars to feature in her play!

Tune in Monday at 8/7c on VH1 to watch Love & Hip Hop: New York!

HollywoodLifers, are you psyched for season 8? Tell us, below!