Travis Scott Urging Kylie Jenner To Come On The Road With Him During Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner just travelled with boyfriend Travis Scott for a romantic trip to Houston, and now he wants her to jet set more often. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s begging the allegedly pregnant star to join him on the road touring.

What could possibly be more comfortable for a pregnant woman than to get dragged from a new city to city? That’s what rapper Travis Scott, 25, is hoping allegedly with-child Kylie Jenner, 20, will do for him since he wants to be with her, but has tour commitments. “Travis is urging Kylie to finish the year on the road touring with him. After their recent trip to Houston together, Travis realized how much he enjoys traveling with Kylie. While he can’t cancel any of his shows, he thought it would be amazing if Kylie joined him touring across the country,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Umm, that’s an awful lot to ask of someone reportedly rapidly growing a new life insider of her. Since this would be Kylie’s first pregnancy, she’s hesitating on committing to a heavy travel schedule. While they just made a short romantic trip back to his hometown of Houston, this is a much bigger scale. “Travis has been pleading with her but Kylie will not give him a straight answer, only that she is considering it. This is her first pregnancy and she simply does not know what to expect,” our insider continues. See pics of Travis and Kylie, here.

Sure Kylizzle always travels in the comfort and luxury of a private plane. But moving around from city to city, changing time zones, all that take a toll on the body and she’s allegedly over five months along already. She’s just going to get bigger and her body more sensitive to any big life adjustments, so she’d just rather stay in Calabasas and nest. “She feels most comfortable being close to home and family, but he wants to be with her during this important time. They have a problem and they are trying to find a healthy compromise,” our source adds. Hopefully he can fly back to LA to be with Kylie in between shows, because tons of travel gets harder as a pregnancy goes along.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie should go on the road with her man? Or is he asking too much of a reportedly pregnant woman?