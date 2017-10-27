Are Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Getting Married? Why Kourtney Worries They Might Elope

The rumors that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are engaged have turned Kourtney Kardashian’s world upside down. If these two were to elope, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Kourt couldn’t handle how ‘weird’ it would be.

Wedding bells may be in the future for Scott Disick, 34, and 19-year-old Sofia Richie, as the reality television star has reportedly proposed to Lionel Richie’s teenage daughter. Don’t expect Scott’s ex – and mother of his three children – Kourtney Kardashian, 38, to suddenly rush out and get them a wedding present. “Kourtney’s used to all the crazy rumors that get started about her and her family and she’s learned to take it all with a grain of salt,” a Kardashian family insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She doesn’t believe Scott’s proposed to Sofia yet but just the idea of him marrying her freaks Kourtney out.”

Well, the idea of a 34-year-old father of free taking a 19-year-old as his bride should freak anyone out. While Kourt isn’t buying the reports of their engagement, the insider tells HollywoodLife.com that Kourt “does worry Scott might actually do something crazy, like run off and elope with Sofia, just for the pure shock value and attention.” It does seem a random wedding would be the next thing in Scott’s plans. He’s been spending money like crazy, taking Sofia on exotic vacations while spoiling her with shopping sprees (which has Kourt seeing red.)

Would Scott marrying Sofia be the weirdest thing to happen to the Kardashian family this year? Probably not. Remember, this is the family that has three alleged pregnancies (both Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are reportedly pregnant, with Kim Kardashian’s surrogate pregnant with her third child.) There’s also that whole “Blac Chyna suing the entire family” drama that’s going on. Plus, Kendall Jenner, 21, is dating Blake Griffin, 28, whose team, the Los Angeles Clippers, is currently 4-0 in the NBA. Scott marrying Sofia on a whim seems like it would fit right in with the rest of the chaos going on in the Kardashian-Jenner empire.

Right now, it seems Kourt wants Scott and Sofia’s engagement rumors to be just that – rumors. If there was truth in their romance going to the next level, Kourt might just freak out. “The idea that Sofia could end up being her kids’ stepmother is just too weird to even wrap her head around,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. True dat.

Do you think Kourtney should worry about Scott pulling off a stunt elopement, HollywoodLifers?