Kim Zolciak & Husband Dress As Hugh Hefner & Playboy Bunny For Halloween — Tasteless & Too Soon?

‘RHOA’ star Kim Zolciak and her hubby dressed as Hugh Hefner and a Playboy Bunny just a month after the magazine founder’s passing. Fashion faux pas or harmless fun?! Check out the pics!

Halloween is nearly here and the glitzy parties are already underway! Of course, that means your favorite celebs are donning their most amazing getups to partake in the fun! However, every once in a while someone famous takes a colossal misstep with their Halloween costume! Remember when Julianne Hough, 29, wore blackface as Crazy Eyes from Orange Is the New Black? Well, another celeb might have just made a similar mistake!

On Oct. 26, Kim Zolciak, 39, and her husband Kroy Biermann, 32, decided to get in the Halloween spirit by dressing up as Hugh Hefner and a Playboy Bunny for a party. Too soon? After all, the magazine mogul died on Sept. 27, 2017, exactly a month ago. “So fun! In honor of an icon @hughhefner my gorgeous hubby @kroybiermann is channeling you tonight and Im [sic] channeling one of my fav Playmates of all time @tiffallon,” she captioned one of the images of herself flaunting her ample cleavage and bunny ears while Kroy sported the iconic robe, boating cap and pipe. Head here to check out loads more celebs rocking their Halloween costumes this year!

Well, it turns out fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star aren’t minding the homage to Hef at all! Some even shared their love for the couple’s costumes! “Awww, ya’ll look so cute! I love the costumes! You totally could be a Playboy Bunny with your figure!” one fan wrote. Another fan apparently saw the famous couple eating at a Waffle House because they wrote: “The fact that @Kimzolciak and @biermann71 dressed as hugh and a play boy bunny and then ate at Waffle House is so pure. # Goals.” We have to agree!

So much fun last night!! Paying for it this morning 😉 First time Kroy and I have ever dressed up together! We might have to do it again next year 😝 Photo credit: @freddyoart 😬 Thx FreddyO A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is their tribute to the magazine mogul fun or thoughtless? Tell us your thoughts below!