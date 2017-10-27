Kelly Clarkson’s Back With Major Sass On Her 8th Album — Listen To ‘Meaning Of Life’

Kelly Clarkson is basically a goddess. Free from the constraints of her record label drama, Kelly’s made the album she’s always wanted to give her fans. Listen to ‘Meaning of Life’ in its entirety here!

Kelly Clarkson, 35, may have outdone herself this time. We’ve been waiting since 2015’s Piece By Piece for new music, and she delivered in a major way. Meaning of Life isn’t the sweet stuff we remember from after Kelly won American Idol in 2000. Over 15 years later, Meaning of Life showcases her powerhouse vocals with 14 new songs — think a mixture of pop and soul — that she wanted to record, and wanted to sing. This charismatic album is all Kelly, and you’re totally going to be obsessed as we are after you listen. Play Meaning of Life in its entirety below!

Kelly struggled through years of drama with her record label (RCA) post-American Idol, and it limited her creativity. There were songs she didn’t want to sing, bulling accusations, and just plain pressure to succeed. Kelly said in a recent interview that she was so miserable during that time period that she lost a significant amount of weight. Awful! Now, she’s got her career in line, she’s got a beautiful family, and a wonderful life.

The singer told HuffPost that her album came together organically since she’s in such a good place right now. “it wasn’t happening for me [before],” Kelly said. m“I don’t know, I feel like in my 20s it was hurdle after hurdle, and now I just get to pick the fun things I want to do. I get to work with the people I want to work with and I get to sing the music I want to sing.” You can definitely tell!

