Katie Holmes Pushing Jamie Foxx To Go More Public With Their Relationship — Why He’s ‘Hesitant’
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been making baby steps in outing their undercover relationship. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she wishes he would be more open with their love.
At long last over Labor Day weekend in 2017, Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, publicly confirmed their four-year romance with a romantic hand-in-hand stroll on the beach in Malibu. Now that they finally gave the world the photo-op we’ve all been waiting for, the actress is ready to bring their romance even more out into the open. “Katie is ready to go more public with her relationship, but Jamie is trying to keep things quiet and that is disappointing to her. Not only has she fallen in love with him, but (daughter) Suri has too which makes it more frustrating for Katie,” a source close to the Miss Meadows star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
