Katie Holmes Pushing Jamie Foxx To Go More Public With Their Relationship — Why He’s ‘Hesitant’

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been making baby steps in outing their undercover relationship. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she wishes he would be more open with their love.

At long last over Labor Day weekend in 2017, Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, publicly confirmed their four-year romance with a romantic hand-in-hand stroll on the beach in Malibu. Now that they finally gave the world the photo-op we’ve all been waiting for, the actress is ready to bring their romance even more out into the open. “Katie is ready to go more public with her relationship, but Jamie is trying to keep things quiet and that is disappointing to her. Not only has she fallen in love with him, but (daughter) Suri has too which makes it more frustrating for Katie,” a source close to the Miss Meadows star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Jamie has been a big part of their life for a while now and aside from the occasional walk on the beach, the pair have kept their private life private . Katie has made it clear to Jamie that they have nothing to fear and no reason to keep things hush. Katie is proud to be with Jamie and wants to feel free to go out to dinner, the theater, Disneyland with Suri or anywhere they want together,” our insider continues. See Katie’s most beautiful pics, here

It’s still a little tricky since Jamie used to be friends with her ex-husband Tom Cruise , 55, which is one of the reasons the couple stayed super under cover for so many years. But the five-year mark for her 2012 divorce from the superstar came over the summer, leaving plenty of space to finally debut her love for the Ray actor. “Jamie is hesitant however because he just wants to protect their privacy, but Katie hopes that will change soon. She has lived a secretive life long enough, she needs to feel free again,” our source adds. Unfortunately Jamie didn’t bring Katie as his plus one when he hit up Drake’ s epic 31st birthday party at Poppy nightclub in LA on Oct. 23. But that seemed more like a boys night out anyway and not something for couples. With awards season coming up, maybe these two will actually walk a red carpet together! Now THAT would be amazing.

HollywoodLifers, when do you think, Jamie and Katie will attend their first big Hollywood event together?