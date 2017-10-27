Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen For Treating Her ‘Like A Dog’ After He Pretends To Not Know Her

Feud alert! Andy Cohen, who worked closely with Kathy Griffin at Bravo for years, pretended he didn’t know who she is when asked by paparazzi, and now she’s fighting back.

It looks like there’s some definite bad blood between Kathy Griffin and Andy Cohen. Even though they worked for years together at Bravo, he pretended he had no idea who she is when TMZ asked him about her during a video interview at LAX. And this, of course, comes after Andy was named as Kathy’s successor on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special. As you’ll recall, she was axed from the special after she posted that now-infamous picture of herself beheading “Donald Trump“. Anyway, immediately after seeing the video of Andy pretending he had no clue who she is — he literally says, “I don’t know her” — Kathy took to Twitter to slam him as a “misogynistic” man who treated her “like a dog.”

“Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic,” Kathy tweeted on Oct. 27, while also attaching Andy’s interview with TMZ, so her followers could watch. As you can see in the clip below, TMZ asks Andy if he ran his ideas for NYE by Kathy before accepting the gig, and he just keeps asking, “Who?” Then he says, “I don’t know her.” But clearly, he’s lying, as they worked together for 10 YEARS. It seems like a low blow, but we’re not quite sure why he seems to dislike Kathy so much. Could it be because his best buddy and her former NYE co-host, Anderson Cooper, thinks she’s “stupid“? It’s possible.

Should Andy apology to Kathy for pretending to not know her? Take a look at the video below, and then tell us what you think.

Andy Cohen, who worked closely with Kathy Griffin at Bravo for years, pretends he doesn't know who she is when asked by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/kF0Cs7CVRU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2017

