Kanye West Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ To Kim At Family Dinner & He Has Some Pipes

He can rap, he can sing, he’s Kanye West! The music veteran stepped out for his wife, Kim Kardashian’s Armenian-style birthday dinner Oct. 26, and he put on a show! Ye’ joined her family in singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ but all we heard was him!

Get yourself a husband who will sing “Happy Birthday” to you like Kanye West, 40, did for Kim Kardashian at her 37th birthday dinner! Kim was surrounded by friends and family at her Armenian-style birthday dinner on Thursday night when she was serenaded by her man and other guests in attendance. Ye’ belted out a special “Happy Birthday” tune to his wife with a huge smile on his face. Yeezy even brought out his phone to video Kim’s white cake which had a sexy, black and white photo of her on it, with flowers and sparklers. “Armenian style! Oh yes! That’s so cute,” an excited Kim said on Snapchat. Watch the adorable moment below!

Kim’s birthday celebrations — at the Carousel Restaurant in Los Angeles — brought out most of her famous family. She was joined by her momager Kris Jenner, 61, Corey Gamble, 33, sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Kendall Jenner, 21, her best friend Jonathan Cheban, 43, and several others for the intimate dinner. Kim stunned, per usual, in a tight, white mini dress, with an oversized, leather blazer. She had her blonde locks slicked back in a tight ponytail as she made her way into the restaurant with open-toe heels. Ye’ kept it casual in black jeans, a white tee, and a jean jacket. Kourt, who looked sexy in an oversized sweater and thigh high blush boots, was spotted leaving the restaurant with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. The pair just made their first public appearance together at the launch of her Pretty Little Things solo fashion collaboration on Oct. 25.

Kim, who turned 37 last week on Oct. 21, spent her actual birthday at a resort in Utah for a weekend getaway. The Kardashian-Jenner family are known for going all out for their birthday celebrations. However, Kim kept it intimate and low key this year, as she’s all about her close family and friends. And, with another year in the books, Kim reflected on her website writing, “Feeling like I found the meaning of life, finally!” Another year older, another year wiser!

HollywoodLifers, wish Kim a happy birthday in the comments!