Kailyn Lowry Blames Lower ‘Teen Mom 2’ Ratings On Javi’s Rumored New GF Briana DeJesus

The feud between Kailyn Lowry, 25, and Briana DeJesus has gotten so intense, they’re now fighting over ratings logistics. Normal! The whole incident started when a fan tweeted at Kailyn that the Teen Mom 2 creators “should be thanking Briana because if they had to get a 5th mom for the show, the ratings must have been down!” That was enough to ignite a fire in Kailyn, who tweeted back, “Actually now that she’s on they went down lol. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.” Whoa!

The petty train rolled into town as Briana literally texted one of the show’s producers to ask them about the ratings. She posted (and deleted) a screenshot of the conversation, in which the producer said ratings are “very good.” We can only imagine what Kailyn will have to say about that! But here’s the skinny: Kailyn’s correct here. But just barely!

The Teen Mom 2 season 7A premiere garnered 1,746,000 viewers, and season 7B attracted 1,607,000, according to TV By The Numbers. Briana joined the show in season 8, and that premiere got 1,487,000 viewers. Yes, that’s less viewers, but as the producer told Briana, those aren’t actually poor ratings. Everything’s okay in Teen Mom 2 land, and that probably has something to do with Kailyn and Briana’s fights, now that we think about it!

Their feud isn’t going to end anytime soon. Briana and Kailyn’s already rocky relationship crumbled with Briana showed up to the Teen Mom 2 reunion with Kailyn’s ex husband Javi Marroquin, 24, on her arm. Kailyn actually has some unresolved feelings for her ex that cropped up at the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. She thought she was totally over him, but seeing him with Briana freaked her out. Feelings or no feelings, Kailyn and Javi are getting along pretty well on Marriage Bootcamp. That must have Briana fuming! We can’t wait to see what happens next between these two!

