‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Jonathan & Nancy [SPOILER] & It’s All Kinds Of Epic

Jancy or Stancy? That was one of the big questions going into ‘Stranger Things’ season 2. Well, there was a MAJOR development between Jonathan and Nancy, and now we’re freaking out!

Episode six was HUGE for Jancy fans. Jonathan and Nancy finally stopped denying that they had romantic feelings for each other and kissed for the first time. They went to bed separately, and when Nancy opened her door to go to Jonathan, he was already there. They kissed once, and that was all it took. They continued making out and went into Nancy’s room and shut the door. Did they hook up? More than likely. But seriously, it was about time Jancy happened!

After that, everything changed for Jonathan and Nancy. They became a full-on couple basically, and Steve even gave Nancy his blessing. Not that she needed it or anything, but it was very mature of Steve to have accepted this development. Maybe season 3 will feature a new love interest for Steve? The character has evolved so much. He’s actually not an a**hole! He’s one of the good ones. The show could have definitely stretched out this love triangle a lot longer, but the Duffer brothers made a wise choice. Jonathan and Nancy = ENDGAME! Raise your hand if you’re already psyched to see where Jancy goes in season 3.

Jonathan and Nancy quickly became a fan favorite ship when Stranger Things debuted in June 2016. These two bonded as they tried to figure out what happened to Barb. Their connection was undeniable, and fans thought for sure that they would act on their feelings. They never did. Nancy chose Steve at the end of the first season, but there was no way Jancy was over.

Stranger Things season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

HollywoodLifers, do ship Jancy or Stancy? Let us know!