Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready For It’ Video: References To Joe & Calvin You May Have Missed

If you watch Taylor Swift’s ‘…Ready For It’ video closely, you’ll notice that there are super subtle references to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn — and even a nod or two to her ex, Calvin Harris!

Taylor Swift, 27, told fans at a recent Secret Session that any love songs on her upcoming album Reputation are a nod to her boyfriend of one year, Joe Alwyn. So, it’s no surprise that there were sweet references to him in the video for “…Ready For It?,” a song about starting a hot romance with someone new. The video itself is not a love story. Rather, it shows Taylor’s “real self” — a ‘cyborg’ version — fighting and taking over another Taylor, which represents the public’s perception of her. However, the writing on the walls reveals hidden messages to Joe.

At one point, the numbers 89 and 91 are spray-painted onto the wall behind Tay — those are the years both Taylor and Joe were born. Fans also noticed four secret messages spray painted throughout the video: All Eyes On Us, UR Gorgeous, This Is Enough and I Love You in Secret. “All Eye On Us” could reference that Taylor is about to be much more in the public eye now that her album is coming out, and may be a warning to Joe that there’s going to be a LOT of people watching their every move. “UR Gorgeous” is, obviously, referring to the track “Gorgeous” from Reputation, in which Taylor gushes about how attractive she finds Joe. “This is Enough” likely means that Taylor is totally content with her relationship, while ‘I Love You In Secret” is a reference to the fact that she and Joe kept their romance a secret for seven months before the media found out about it.

Some fans also pointed out that Taylor dressing as a ‘cyborg’ in the video sounds a lot like the word ‘Sjoberg,’ and Nils Sjoberg is the pseudonym she used when she secretly co-wrote ex, Calvin Harris’, song “This Is What You Came For.” The video’s director, Joseph Kahn, furthered this theory by tweeting, “Nils Sjobot” on the day of the footage’s release.

At another point in the vid, the name “Joseph” is written on the wall in Chinese, and while that could be another nod to Joe, it also may be a mention of Kahn, who the 27-year-old has worked with on a number of music videos.

