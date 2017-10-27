Was the Soviet Union really behind JFK’s assassination? Newly released files reveal Lee Harvey Oswald met with a KGB agent in Mexico and spoke with the Russians weeks before Kennedy was shot!

Now, this would definitely qualify as “Russian Interference” in American politics, right? Among the 2,800 previously classified files related to the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy, the CIA revealed that on Sept. 28, 1963, they intercepted a phone call in Mexico City that indicated Kennedy’s killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, was at the Soviet Embassy. The man who would go on to shoot the president was in Mexico to speak with the Soviet consul, Valeriy Vladimirovich Kostikov. The CIA memo describes Valeriy as “an identified KGB Officer,” according to The Guardian, and a member of Department 13, a unit responsible for “sabotage and assassination.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Lee Harvey and Valeriy interacted. Lee would call the embassy on Oct. 1, identifying himself by name while speaking broken Russian. He asked the guard who answered the phone whether there was “anything new concerning the telegram to Washington.” The telegram, not explained in the CIA documents, most likely had to do something with Oswald’s 1959 attempt to defect the Soviet Union by traveling to Moscow, according to Business Insider. The Soviet denied his bit for citizenship but allowed him to stay in the country for a few extra years.

Though this meeting and follow-up phone call raises a few eyebrows – since they happened just months before Lee Harvey assassinated JFK on Nov. 22, 1963 – the CIA document does not conclude that Oswald shot Kennedy on Russian instructions or with help from the KGB. This won’t stop any conspiracy theorists from suggesting that the Russians and the Cubans were behind the assassination, but in the eyes of the CIA, it seems Lee Harvey acted on his own.

Lee Harvey didn’t just meet with the Russians before he killed Kennedy. Among the files in the Oct. 26 dump, there was a 1967 cable from an alleged Cuban intelligence officer who claimed to know Oswald personally. When asked whether or not Lee Harvey was a good enough shot to hit the presidential motorcade from the Texas School Book Depository, the alleged Cuban official said “Oh, he was quite good….I knew him.”

