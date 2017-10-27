How Did ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 End? Your Biggest Questions Answered

Whoa. ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 ended with some major twists and super sweet moments. Let’s break down what happened in the final episode of the season and theorize where the show goes from here! SPOILERS AHEAD!

The season finale picked up right where the previous episode left off, with Mike and Eleven in each other’s arms. “I never gave up on you. I called you every night. Every night for…” Mike says, before Eleven finishes his sentence, “Three hundred and fifty three days. I heard.” That’s when Hopper reveals that he wouldn’t let Eleven reach out to Mike, who is furious that Hopper has been hiding Eleven from him.

For the Stranger Things crew, it’s all about closing the gate to the Upside Down and saving Will. Mike fears that closing the gate while Will is still possessed will kill him. That’s when Joyce figures out that they have to BURN the demon out of Will. Joyce, Jonathan, and Nancy turn up the heaters and basically fry the demon inside Will. Nancy is able to push the demon out of Will for good (hopefully) by stabbing him with a steaming hot poker.

Billy is finally taken care of, once and for all. But not before he beats the bejeezus out of Steve. In the middle of the beatdown, Max grabs a needle full of horse tranquilizer and jams it into Billy’s neck. BYE, BOY!

Eleven is able to seal the gate to the Upside Down with Hopper by her side. This time, she doesn’t disappear. She’s able to start anew, with Hopper adopting her and going to the Snow Ball dance with Mike. The season culminates with happy endings on all fronts, but there’s danger lurking. In the final moments, the shadow monster is seen looming over Hawkins. Does this mean Stranger Things season 3? That’s what it looks like. Bring it on, Duffer Brothers.

