Halloween is when scary women rule, and no costume party would be complete without music from some frightening female-powered bands. From Siouxsie Sioux to Halsey to Ghouls Night Out, check out these terrifyingly good tracks.

Isn’t Halloween the best time of the year? For these women, it sure is. While spooky DJs will be spinning the classics once October 31st rolls around, it’s time to inject some new blood into the playlists. Sure, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s “Monster Mash” are reliable hits for any Halloween playlist, it would just be sinful to not include some songs from Siouxsie Sioux and the Banshees. Any of the tracks from the iconic goth rocker would be a hit at a Halloween party, but considering Siouxsie has one named after the holiday, might as well include that.

Along with Siouxsie, the groovy ghouls out there that want the best female-powered death rock will of course include 45 Grave. Fronted by Dinah Cancer (who once fronted an all-female punk band with Alice Bag called Castration Squad), 45 Grave is best known for their contribution to The Return of the Living Dead soundtrack, “Party Time.” Oh, it’ll definitely be party time when that song comes on, along with tracks by female-led groups like AntiWorld, The Bloodtypes, Killer Barbies, and Kitty In A Casket.

The ladies of psychobilly will be in full-force come Halloween. Be sure to invite Thee Merry Widows, The Hatchet Wounds, Voodoo Zombie, As Diabatz, and Screamin’ Rebel Angels to your party. It would be rude if you didn’t, and it seems these women will do worse things to your house than leave it covered in eggs and toilet paper. They’ll probably have some help from such garage rockers as the Gore Gore Girls, Empress of Fur, Ghouls Night Out and Satan’s Cheerleaders (who released a song, “I’m Damned,” with Vampira. It doesn’t get any more Halloween than that!)

While the aforementioned groups live Halloween 24/7, 365-days a year, women don’t have to bleed orange and black in order to be on the greatest horror-music playlist ever. Tegan and Sara’s “Walking With A Ghost” is a perfect song for the season, as is “Zombie” by The Coathangers, “Haunted House” by Thee Tsunamis and Halsey’s “Ghost.” Why, all these songs will help any ghoul get into the holiday spirit!

Listen to all those songs and more right here:

