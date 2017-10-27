Fifth Harmony & Camila Cabello Both Hit Up Latin American Music Awards: Awkward Run-In?

OMG! Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello performed on the same stage at the Latin American Music Awards on Oct. 26, so did the group’s former member cross paths with the foursome? Here’s what went down…

The girls of Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello, 20, did not have an awkward run-in at the Latin American Music Awards, but it was a close one. Dinah Jane, 20, Normani Kordei, 21, Ally Brooke, 24, and Lauren Jauregui, 21, walked the red carpet together before heading inside for the show. Camila opted to not walk the red carpet at all. Was it to avoid crossing paths with her former friends? The four girls of Fifth Harmony then performed their single “Por Favor” with Pitbull, 36. Camila also performed, singing a bilingual version of “Havana.”

This isn’t the first time Fifth Harmony and Camila have been in the same room. The solo singer performed at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards. The remaining four girls of Fifth Harmony sat front row and accepted two awards during the show. It’s pretty remarkable that these five girls haven’t had a public run-in yet! Fifth Harmony and Camila are expected to be at the same event again later this year. The group and the now-solo singer are expected to perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Will Fifth Harmony and Camila finally come face-to-face since Camila left the group?

To say that there’s bad blood between Fifth Harmony and Camila would be an understatement. Camila shocked everyone when she left the group in Dec. 2016 for a solo career. Fifth Harmony threw major shade at Camila during the 2017 VMAs by throwing an extra member off the stage to represent Camila. Camila has shaded Fifth Harmony, too. She’s been open about how being in the group wasn’t enough for her. “Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually,” she told Seventeen. The tension is real between the group and their former member, that’s for sure!

