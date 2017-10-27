Eva Marcille Breaks Down In Tears After Don Discusses Domestic Violence On ‘Scared Famous’

The ‘Scared Famous’ cast got emotional while sharing which charities they’re playing for, in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip. When Don Benjamin addressed how domestic violence affected him, Eva Marcille cried.

After moving into an eerie estate in Savannah, Georgia, ten of the biggest reality stars have found themselves getting closer than ever while appearing on Scared Famous. They’re all facing their fears for a chance to donate $100,000 to their charity of choice and things got very emotional during our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the Oct. 30 episode. America’s Next Top Model star Don Benjamin opened up about why he’s hoping to donate to “Peace Over Violence,” causing nearly everyone to break down in tears. “Growing up…I used to watch my mother get hands put on her constantly from men that she was dating,” Don explained. “I got a really soft spot in my heart for women that have to deal with that and for kids that have to watch that and not understand what’s going on…I’m here fighting for domestic violence.” After his heartfelt confession, Eva Marcille looked devastated before walking away to get some alone time.

“I was fortunate as a victim of domestic violence to pick myself up and try to figure it out, but everybody doesn’t have that luxury,” Eva said during her confessional, wiping the tears streaming down her face. Don followed her into the other room to show her support, making sure to comfort her. “I admire your strength,” he shared. “I know it’s tough but you’re making an example for other women.” Former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Erica Mena also couldn’t contain her emotions while Don opened up about his tough past. “As we start opening up to each other about our charities it really hit me,” Erica said. “Yes, we have to be competitive, but all of this is for a good cause.”

Drita D’Avanzo, from Mob Wives, opened up about her mother’s battle with illness and revealed that’s exactly why she wanted to donate to the “Breast Cancer Research Foundation.” Love & Hip Hop: New York star Safaree Samuels proudly shared that his charity of choice is “Children Of Jamaica,” so if he wins, the proceeds will go to kids infected with AIDS. “Everybody is fighting for something that means something to them,” Drita says, while Safaree passionately adds, “Even us being here, we’re all bringing awareness to it.” The celebs will be put to the test, enduring gruesome challenges and frightening experiences, but it looks like they’re all in it to win it.

If you or anyone you know is being affected by domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (24/7) or go to http://www.thehotline.org to chat with a professional.

Tune in Monday at 9/8c on VH1 to watch Scared Famous!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of this emotional clip? Tell us, below!