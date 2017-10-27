Did Eminem Reveal The Title Of His New Album? See Why Fans Are Convinced It’s Named ‘Revival’

OMG! Has Eminem subtly announced the title of his upcoming new album with a phony pharmaceutical campaign!? Check out the amazing evidence!

Oh, Eminem you sly dog! Some advertisements have begun circulating that have fans convinced that the 45-year-old rapper has begun rolling out the promotional campaign for his next album — and even revealed the title! All the speculation began on Oct. 25 when the rapper’s agent Paul Rosenberg shared a photo from his office of Yelawolf‘s new album Trial by Fire arriving. But it’s what in the background that started the firestorm! Head here for loads more pics of Eminem!

Out the window is a HUGE ad for a new medicine called Revival. The slogan says: “Seize the moment with Revival.” Below is the logo for the drug…with a backwards E! Diehard fans know this is exactly like Eminem’s own logo! Is Revival the rapper’s highly anticipated next album!? It certainly appears so. Need more evidence? A website has been set up for the drug that is about as shiny and corporate as your average pharmaceutical site. So what is this supposed drug treating? “Atrox Rithimus.” Haven’t heard of it? That’s because it’s not a real thing. According to some blogs, the Latin phrase translates to “bitter rhythm,” which makes sense.

On the page is a commercial, which we’re betting is going to be getting time slots soon. In it, a man and a woman are happily hiking on a scenic hill. The man turns to the camera and says, “When you’re experiencing moderate to severe Atrox Rithimus, the unpredictability of a reaction is always on your mind. Where to go. How to avoid it. It’s easy to lose yourself. That’s how I thought it had to be, until I found out I could do it differently with Revival. And learned how Revival can get and keep that sh*t under control.” Not exactly your typical drug ad, huh? Also a hotline has been set up with a very similar message. This subversive take on the pharmaceutical industry certainly looks like the rapper’s speed. Until more clues drop!

Look what arrived at the Shady offices today! @Yelawolf TRIAL BY FIRE comes out this Friday 10/27! #cdbaby A post shared by Paul Rosenberg (@rosenberg) on Oct 25, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Here’s what happens when you call 1-833-243-8738, the number for Eminem’s new album, “REVIVAL” pic.twitter.com/yWbf2Zk9Hr — Ryan Christensen (@rnchristensen) October 26, 2017

