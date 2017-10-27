Donald Trump Mocks Reporters’ Kids: ‘I Can’t Believe The Media Produced Such Beautiful Children’

Yikes! President Donald Trump took a subtle jab at White House reporters…in front of their children! Watch the awkward clip!

Everyone knows that Donald Trump, 71, has a habit of saying things that range from eyebrow-raising to downright offensive. But we all assume there’s a line somewhere that the polarizing 45th president simply won’t cross. Well, it turns out insulting parents in front of their children is not where the line can be found! The White House press corp’s children were invited to visit the hallowed estate in their Halloween costumes to do some trick-or-treating on Oct. 27. But the real treat was getting to step into the Oval Office to meet the commander-in-chief himself! However, as soon as the little ones gathered around the Resolute Desk, Trump lobbed a sly insult at the kids’ parents!

“I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children,” he said, clearly referencing his long-standing campaign to discredit the news media for what he has deemed “fake news.” But the strange, uncomfortable moments didn’t end there. “How the media did this, I don’t know,” he continued. Once the kids slowly eased in, looking terrified, Trump turned to an adorable witch and said: “Do you know who they are?” gesturing to the cameras snapping away. “They are the friendly media. That’s the press.” Was he compensating for his previous comment directed at their parents? Head here for more photos of Trump.

Soon after, Trump turns to a small Asian girl dressed as Batman saying, “Are you crying?” Apparently the girl had gotten spooked by the nerve-racking circumstances. Then, because the president simply couldn’t let his grudge with the media go, even while surrounded by cute kids, he asked, “You’re gonna grow up to be like your parents? Don’t answer!” Check out the entire visit below.

Pres. Trump to reporters' children at White House: "I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children." https://t.co/n7TqA3E2wo pic.twitter.com/Gib5JMyG2e — ABC News (@ABC) October 27, 2017

