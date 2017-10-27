Scott Disick Constantly Teasing Sofia Richie About Having Babies: Does He Want More Kids?

Thanks to the Kardashian pregnancy boom, Scott Disick may be feeling more paternal than usual! In fact, we learned exclusively the dad-of-3 is ‘constantly’ teasing GF Sofia Richie about having babies with him!

Scott Disick, 34, already has three adorable kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38. But now that he’s in a new relationship, with much-younger girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, does he want to have MORE children? After all, the reality star’s been joking with Sofia about having babies after the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ recent pregnancies were revealed. Maybe his jokes are actually more serious than not? Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

Turns out, Scott’s pregnancy quips ARE purely jokes — as we learned EXCLUSIVELY he’s not planning on having more kids any time soon! “Seeing members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan getting pregnant, Scott jokes with Sofia all the time about what would happen if he ended up getting her pregnant — even though he is in no rush to have children,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com. “He loves to see the reactions on her face and thinks they’re priceless. He’s a prankster in that way. But make no mistake, he’s thoroughly enjoying the time he and her are spending together.”

As we previously reported though, Scott apparently wouldn’t get upset if Sofia did end up pregnant with his child. While it’s not something either of them specifically want right now, it wouldn’t be the end of the world. “Scott is definitely not trying to get Sofia pregnant, but he wouldn’t be against it if what they would call a mistake were to happen,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They are definitely taking it day by day, and if it were to happen, he’d fully support the child.”

Scott and Sofia are reportedly more serious than fans may have thought, and they’ve been spending A LOT of time together — specifically getting super close during their recent trip to Italy. “This is way more than what he’s had with any of the other girls. Scott and Sofia have a real friendship,” another insider told us. “It’s more than just physical attraction. They have a deep connection. He’s even started saying that he could see himself settling down and marrying her.” Wow! Apparently they’re not ones to hide their love from the world either.

“Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday Oct. 24 for lunch with friends and made no attempt to hide their PDA,” our original source shared with us. “Scott ordered seared salmon with asparagus and made a joke that he was finally eating healthy despite his history of partying, drinking and smoking. That drew a laugh from Sofia and other people in their party.” These two can just NOT get enough of each other!

