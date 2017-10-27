‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador & Husband David Shockingly Separate After 17 Years Of Marriage

Oh no! Another Real Housewife is going to be living the single life, as ‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador has announced that she and husband David have separated after 17 years of marriage. We’ve got the shocking details.

So sad! Another Real Housewife may not be a wife much longer, as RHOC‘s Shannon Beador, 53, has announced that she’s split from her husband of 17 years, David Beador, 52. She made the shocking announcement on Oct. 27 while filming the show’s season 12 reunion special according to TMZ. The stunning blonde told fellow cast members that the split happened about a month ago. The couple has three daughters Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12. Shannon desperately worked to keep the family together — especially after her husband’s cheating scandal on the show’s season 10, but it just wasn’t working.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon told PEOPLE before she dropped the bombshell news during the reunion taping. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.” Click here for more pics of the RHOC cast members.

“This is not the path that I thought that I would be taking,” Shannon added “To come from the highest of the highs last year to go to such a low so quickly? At the beginning when it starts to crumble, you think, ‘This is just a phase. It’ll get better.’ But it never did.” Following the news that David had been unfaithful, the couple tried to repair their marriage and even did a vow renewal ceremony at the same inn where they originally wed. Sadly, David had become more withdrawn over the past year, choosing to spend more time on his own doing things like going to the gym that being with his family.

The last time David appeared on Shannon’s social media was back on Oct. 14, when the couple and their three daughters attended a USC game, where they were seated next to her friends, the parents of Trojans kicker Chase McGrath. The family was all smiles and made V for victory with their fingers, so the news that the couple has split comes as quite a surprise turn of events. They sure did a good job of hiding it up until now.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Shannon and David have split up?