George H.W. Bush Accused Of Grouping By 3rd Woman: He ‘Squeezed My Butt’

Novelist Christina Baker Kline claims George H.W. Bush, 93, grabbed her butt “hard” during a photo with her husband. The author revealed the alleged disturbing encounter in an essay with Slate. “In April of 2014, I was invited to Houston as a guest author for the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy fundraiser, along with two well-known male authors and a male journalist who’d written a book about a Navy SEAL,” she recalled. “After the luncheon, it was time to take group photos. Barbara Bush and I stood and chatted for a few minutes while the photographer readied his camera. President George H.W. Bush, whom I had not yet met, sat in his wheelchair in the center of the room, while others were arranged around him for photos in various groupings. When it came time for my husband and me to be photographed with him, President Bush beckoned me close.”

Kline then detailed a conversation between her and the former president. “He cocked his head at me for a moment, then said, ‘You’re beautiful.'” After some brief small talk, Bush allegedly whispered to Kline, “You wanna know my favorite book?” She said she had to lean close to him to listen.

“By now the photographer was readying the shot,” she detailed. “My husband stood on one side of the wheelchair, and I stood on the other. President Bush put his arm around me, low on my back. His comic timing was impeccable. ‘David Cop-a-feel,’ he said, and squeezed my butt, hard, just as the photographer snapped the photo. Instinctively, I swiped his hand away.” Kline said Bush continued to laugh at his own joke, “like a mischievous boy, I thought at the time.” She admitted that she struggled to keep a smile on her face after the alleged groping incident. Kline also mentioned that her husband didn’t know what was happening at the time.

After the photo, Kline said she and her husband were “whisked out the door,” where they eventually got into a vehicle to drive back to their hotel. The driver, she said, happened to be a friend of the Bush family. So, when Kline told her husband what happened, while they were in the car on their way to the hotel, he was shocked. The driver overheard, and then said to the couple, “I do trust you will be … discreet.” Now, Kline admitted that she didn’t find the comment as “menacing,” but she had an epiphany. “I thought, ‘She has heard this before. The people around President Bush are accustomed to doing damage control. There must be many of us, I remember thinking. And now I know there are.'”

Kline revealed that she didn’t want to speak up for a slew of reasons. She had underwent intense treatments for breast cancer and was vulnerable; she didn’t want to face the usual scrutiny women endure when they come forward about these situations; and she didn’t want to be scrutinized for diminishing the reputation of a former president.

“This is what’s most galling: I was at that event as a guest author, alongside three male authors. I was groped. As far as I know, they were not. What happened to me at a literary luncheon with a former president would never have happened to them. At the very moment when I was feeling honored to be recognized for my work and to raise money for this important organization that I believe in, President Bush made clear to me that because I am a woman, I can be objectified, sexualized, reduced to a body part…. I wasn’t traumatized. I’m not angry. But it shouldn’t have happened. I hope all these stories that women are finally sharing about their experiences will begin to effect change.”

When reached for comment, Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath released a previous statement in response to other allegations of groping. “At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures,” McGrath said. “To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely.”

Prior to Kline’s claims, two other women came forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior from Bush. Actress, Heather Lind, claimed she was groped by the former president during a photo op back in 2014. Actress Jordan Grolnick also claimed Bush inappropriately touched her backside in 2016.