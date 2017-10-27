Celebs As Sexy Mermaids: Ashley Graham, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga & More

Under the sea! Ashley Graham and more stars are giving Ariel some competition, by stripping down to their seashell bras and glittery fins. See pics of celebs dressed as mermaids and get your Halloween inspo!

Work it, ladies! One of the hottest celebrity trends is dressing like a mermaid and we don’t blame them for turning up the heat while channeling their inner mythical aquatic creatures. Ashley Graham, 29, looked absolutely stunning while rocking a sexy string bikini top and blue-green tail during her exotic vacation in the Bahamas. With her sparkling earrings and naturally wavy hair, the model dropped jaws as she soaked up the sun. “A girl can dream,” she captioned her sizzling pic on Oct. 21. Chanel West Coast, 29, also flashed major skin in her revealing costume for Maxim Magazine’s Official Halloween Party at LA Center Studios on Oct. 21. The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star commanded the blue carpet, while clad in a seashell-inspired top and skirt!

Teen Mom‘s Jenelle Evans, 25, also gave a unique spin to the style, showing off her toned bod during a smoldering photo shoot on Oct. 20. The reality star shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring herself striking several poses on a beach, clad in mermaid attire. Sporting a scale-covered tail, black bra, and oceanic hair accessories, Jenelle put pregnancy rumors to rest while proving she’s more confident than ever. Celebs are rocking mermaid-inspired looks all year round, but of course many love to pay homage during Halloween! Kim Kardashian, 37, turned heads while dressing to impress for a Midori Halloween Party in 2012, rocking a glittery fin and cleavage-baring top!

Even Mother Monster Lady Gaga, 31, slayed the game while showing off her enviable physique in a mermaid costume in 2014. The “Born This Way” singer made sure to go the extra mile, by opting for a sky-high green wig featuring vibrant seashells. She completed her eye-catching look with patterned undergarments and fishnets. Even pop princess Britney Spears, 35, was a total knock-out in her mermaid costume as she enjoyed pool time with her boys, while Candace Cameron Bure, 41, was utter perfection when dressing up as Ariel on Dancing With The Stars!

HollywoodLifers, who rocked your favorite mermaid look? Tell us, below!