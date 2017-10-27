Cardi B & Offset Are Officially Engaged — Watch Him Get Down On One Knee

OMG! During a performance on Oct. 27, Cardi B was caught off-guard by her boyfriend Offset from Migos who proposed on the spot! See her adorable reaction!

It’s official! Cardi B, 25, was in the middle of a performance at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia on Oct. 27 when her BF Offset, also 25, came on stage to propose to her! The “Bodak Yellow” songstress absolutely loses it when she sees her man gets down on one knee in front of an arena full of fans and it is too damn cute! Of course she said “yes” because he put a ring on it! Take a look at pics of the rapstress in action right here!

We’ve been hearing rumblings for some time that Offset might be considering popping the question. Around her birthday, Oct. 11, we thought he might be planning to give her the greatest gift of all — an engagement ring! “But he’s been giving her a lot of hints that when he gets back, he’s going to put a ring on it for her birthday,” a friend of rapper’s previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want to jinx it but she’s sure he’s going to ask her to marry him. She’s so in love with him she can’t wait to say yes.”

This insanely exciting news comes on the heels of intense speculation of Cardi and Migo’s collab with Nicki Minaj titled “Motor Sport” that has some convinced she and her brand-new fiance have a sex tape! “I get upset off / I turn Offset on / I told him the other day man we should sell that porn,” she raps on the track. It certainly sounds like they’ve been documenting their, ahem, love. Although, she could just be teasing her fans because she knows how much we love seeing their romance! Congrats, Cardi and Offset!

Cardi B and Offset are OFFICIALLY engaged! pic.twitter.com/ZUmuDzVFbT — UPROXX Hip-Hop (@RealTalkUPROXX) October 28, 2017

