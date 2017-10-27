Caitlyn Jenner Fulfills 40-Year-Old Dream Of Walking On Beach As Her ‘Authentic Self’ In Swimsuit

Congratulations to Caitlyn Jenner! Caitlyn finally realized a fantasy she first had in her 20s: truly being herself on the beach. Decades later, Cait did just that! Watch her absolutely slay!

We dare you to watch this and not tear up, at least a little. Caitlyn Jenner, 61, struggled with gender identity for years, but knew in her heart of hearts a long time ago that she was truly a woman. When Caitlyn’s therapist asked her decades ago what she wanted out of life, she shared a simple dream that so many others take for granted. “40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is,” Caitlyn wrote on Instagram. “I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…” wearing a swimsuit! And damn, does she look good doing it! Scroll down to watch her video!

Cait was in her 20s when she shared that fantasy with her therapist. It’s heartbreaking that it took 40 years for her to finally feel like she could live an authentic life. Still, Cait’s in her sixties and looks pretty bangin’ in that swimsuit. And, she looks so happy while she’s wearing it! The video she posted on Instagram is so cool. It’s simply her, walking down the beach toward the camera wearing a low-cut and backless one-piece. She whips her sunhat off her head as she approaches the camera, does a little twirl and shouts “FREE!” Tears. Just all the tears. Now maybe she’ll join in on the family tradition of posting dozens of bikini pics on social media, all day, every day!

40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and… A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

