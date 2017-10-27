Boy, 10, Arrested After Leading Police On Dangerous Hour-Long Car Chase While Driving 100 Mph

A 10-year-old boy gave ‘Baby Driver’ a whole new meaning after taking the family car for a wild joyride. Engaging cops in a high-speed chase, the kid was caught after driving 45 miles! Watch the insane video here.

This is one WILD story! A Cleveland boy, whose name has not been released, could perhaps have a future in stunt driving after he led police in an intense highway car chase — at just 10 years old! If that’s not crazy enough, the child had reportedly taken the family car out for a spin before, and a witness shared that although he was “very short,” he made a “good driver.” Although he may be talented behind the wheel for his age, he still broke the law, and the youngster ended up spending the night behind bars!

The pursuit began at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 after the boy stole his mom’s boyfriend’s car. He was supposed to be waiting for his older sister to take him to school, but apparently he got “bored” while she was showering. The whole ordeal ended with the kid’s arrest at around 9:45 a.m. after an officer forced the child to crash into a police cruiser. There’s even video, taken by a police dash cam, that shows several cop cars chasing after the young driver as he speeds down the Ohio turnpike. “He’s off road, driving down the ditch,” one of the Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers radioed to the rest of the pursuers, according to the footage. “We are not going to let him get back on the highway.”

Soon after the child stole the car, his mother realized what had happened, and followed him in her own car. She’s the one who alerted authorities. “My 10-year-old stole his dad’s car, and he’s running from me,” she told a 911 dispatcher. At one point she told the dispatcher she was worried her son may get into an accident, and we don’t blame her. He was, after all, going nearly 100 miles per hour!

WATCH: 10-year-old boy leads police on a high-speed car chase for 50 miles: https://t.co/whjeVybEoA pic.twitter.com/9ols1hcBjB — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 27, 2017

Eventually one of the Highway Patrol cars nudged the fleeing vehicle, which finally brought it to a stop after the 45-mile high-speed chase. Police immediately swarmed the car and yanked the boy through the window. During that process, he kicked at the troopers and spit on them off camera, state patrol Lt Richard Reeder told Cleveland.com. He was then taken into custody and he’s reportedly been charged with felony fleeing and eluding, according to the New York Daily News. “He was a good driver for being 10 years old,” an eyewitness to the chase told News 5. “He was three foot tall. He was a very short kid. I don’t see how he even looked over the steering wheel.”

Just last week, the child took his mom’s car for a joyride through Cleveland. Police said he only stopped during that incident because the car got three flat tires. “He thinks everything is funny,” Christopher Hampton, the child’s father, said. “He thinks because he got away with it the first time, they ain’t going to do nothing to him this time.” Thankfully no one was hurt in the chase and no other cars were damaged either.

