Beyonce Fans Furious Over Rumored Cardi B Collab: What’s The Problem?

Buzz buzz! The Beyhive is furious over a possible collaboration between Beyonce and Cardi B, as the ‘Formation’ singer’s fans think it’s a major ‘waste of time.’ Find out why, here!

After a behind-the-scenes video was posted by Cardi B‘s music engineer, one that appeared to show a new demo recorded by both the rapper and Beyonce, fans started freaking about a possible collaboration! “Wow this feature is big,” Michael Ashby wrote on his Instagram Story Oct. 23. But while some people were happy to hear what a duet between Beyonce and Cardi B might sound like, the former’s fans weren’t too happy about it. Some even called it a major “waste of time” on Bey’s part. Ouch! Click here to see more sexy pics of Beyonce!

“@beyonce I don’t want to believe it’s true but IF it is…. why, of all the people in the world, collaborate with Cardi B? WHY???,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “Thats a waste of Beyoncé time ! I respect Cardi B accomplishments but is no where near on Bey level.” Poor Cardi B! Does the woman who knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the Hot 100 deserve such hate like this? Clearly, she’s talented, but these fans don’t seem to think so. “Yes, Beyoncé and Cardi B it’s true. Yes, I’m disappointed,” another person added.

Then, one Beyonce fan tried putting the rest of The Beyhive at ease, by suggesting the demo would likely never turn into a mastered track. “My God. It’s a Cardi B and Beyoncé DEMO. Chris Brown prolly has plenty of those, and no Beyoncé collab. Her team wants attention,” he wrote.

might be getting a cardi b x beyonce collab sooner than we thought 👀 pic.twitter.com/0lidcX5Mjg — Genius (@Genius) October 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, should Beyonce and Cardi B release a track together? Tell us how you feel below!