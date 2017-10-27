A NEW music competition series, ‘Best.Cover.Ever.’, premieres on YouTube on Nov. 20, and we’ve got an EXCLUSIVE first look at Charlie Puth selecting the best contestants from around the globe!

Still can’t get Charlie Puth‘s smash hit “Attention” out of your head? You’re not alone. And guess what? You’re going to be signing the song even more after watching this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at YouTube’s new music competition series, Best.Cover.Ever, during which the singer selects contestants from around the globe, who covered “Attention”. Click here to see pics from Charlie Puth’s video for “Attention”!

At the start of the clip, which you can watch above, we see Charlie meeting with the host of the series, Ludacris, at YouTube Space LA. “Listen, here’s the things,” Ludacris tells Charlie. “You saw so many different submissions for ‘Attention'” And that’s when clips of the singer’s fans can be seen covering his smash single. Some are eh, but then there are a few that’ll really blow your mind. It’s super interesting to see other people’s interpretations of the song. Watch the video above, and then tell us which is your favorite!

The series, which will premiere on Nov. 20, is executive produced by Ryan Seacrest and Endemol Shine North America, and features superstar artists Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Jason Derulo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Flo Rida, Nicky Jam, DNCE and Bebe Rexha. Best.Cover.Ever. is designed to discover the next big artists only on YouTube! When talking about the show, Ludacris said, “Music has had such a massive impact on who I am today, so I am pumped that through hosting and executive producing our new YouTube Original Best.Cover.Ever., we can give emerging talent a once in a lifetime opportunity and help bring their dreams to life. Along with fellow executive producer Ryan Seacrest, and some of the best in the business, like Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Keith Urban, Nicky Jam and more, we’re working to discover the next big artist from around the world.” Watch the full trailer here.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU excited for Best.Cover.Ever.? Tell us how you feel below!